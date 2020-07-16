What Tolulope Arotile Told Her Father Four Hours Before Her Death

Akintunde Arotile, the father of late Tolulope Arotile has revealed what his daughter who was Nigeria’s first female combatant pilot told him hours before her death.

Arotile stated that Tolulope had just returned from a combatant with bandits when they spoke on the phone.

Four hours later, he got a call that she was dead and already in the mortuary.

“Just yesterday, at about 1 pm, I called her because she just came back from an operation against the bandits in Katsina (and) they gave them one week to rest.

“So, she was sleeping and told me she was in bed resting. She said she will later go out to make some photocopies and I told her not to be long and to return home on time because she was staying with my first daughter in Kaduna.

“Around 5:30 pm, somebody called me and asked if I had called her today and I said yes. Then the person told me to call her which I did, but no response, so I called her colleagues, and they were all crying on phone,” he said.

He revealed that his daughter had always been a brilliant person and also wonderful.

He, however, thanked God that she achieved her dream of becoming a pilot.