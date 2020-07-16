What Graduate Did After He Was Told His Admission Is Invalid

A Nigerian man has been celebrated on social media for graduating too of his class after he was made to repeat classes he had taken before.

Ramsey Aka was told that his admission was not valid and advised to start all over again.

Without relenting, he repeated the classes he had surpassed before and ended successful. He’s currently undergoing his National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

READ as shared by Maximus Ankio-Briggs: “This is Ramsey Aka.

After 4 years of studying Mass Communication in Abia State University, he was told during final year clearance that his admission was invalid – not authentic.

He could have sued the admissions unit or the entire school; he could have drank a small bottle of Sniper and ended it all; he could have taken out this disappointment in any negative direction.

But he said no…

He asked to repeat all over again.

He paid the fees of each semester again, same tests, sat through lectures all over again, new project topic with same stress.

This time around, he graduated at the top of his class as the best in his department. Did his final clearance and now serving as a youth corper.

What if he had allowed the devil to convince him towards suicide?

Yes, it might take a longer route at times, but we shall surely get what we pursue fervently.

Nothing, absolutely nothing is beyond us.

May this message get to the soul it was intended for”.