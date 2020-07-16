Police Announce Arrest Of Killer Of Serge Aurier’s Brother

French police have confirmed the arrest of the killer of Serge Aurier’s brother, Christopher after the suspect handed himself into the cops.



Christopher Aurier, 26, died in hospital after being shot in the stomach outside a nightclub in the southwestern city of Toulouse in the early hours of Monday.

A man went to a police station on Tuesday and said he had been the gunman, a police source said.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that a man was being held over the death.

Local newspaper La Depeche reported that an argument over a girlfriend could have been behind the shooting.

Christopher Aurier was once considered a more promising prospect than Serge, who is one year older, and the two came up through the ranks at Lens.

But while Serge went on to play for Paris Saint-Germain and Ivory Coast before moving to Premier League club Tottenham in 2017, Christopher failed to establish himself in a major club and had been playing this season for fifth division club Toulouse Rodeo.