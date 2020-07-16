Okonjo-Iweala Thanks Buhari For Nominating Her For WTO DG

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating her for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO.

Okonjo-Iweala has delivered her presentation alongside other candidates for the job at WTO General Council in Geneva.

Speaking to newsmen, Okonjo-Iweala stated that she has the leadership and managerial qualities required for the position of DG.

She said: “I want to also thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, the Chief of Staff to the President Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and the Nigerian ambassadors to Switzerland, WTO as well as the Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva.

“People ask me often what best qualifies you for the job- I think the WTO needs leadership, it cannot continue to do what it did before.”

Speaking on the best person for the job, she said, “Choosing a Director-General for WTO should be on merit. The best person should be chosen to lead an institution that’s having challenges.

“If it happens to be a woman, great. If it happens to be an African it’s also great. It should be based on merit,” she said while extolling the qualities which makes her well suited for the job.

“The WTO needs leadership and I’m someone with a strong managerial capability with the ability to forge consensus and reforms.

“These bundles of qualities in addition to my leadership quality is what I’m bringing to the WTO,” she added.