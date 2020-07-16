Man Utd Complete Signing Of Real Madrid Left-Back Carreras

Manchester United have completed the signing of Real Madrid young left-back, Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, The Sun reports.

The 17-year-old has “reached an agreement” to join the Red Devils on a free transfer.

Alvaro, who has featured at left-back for Real’s Juvenil C team this season, reached the end of his contract at the Bernabeu on June 30.

A host of top European clubs, including Manchester City, have attempted to lure the highly-rated defender.

But United have won the race for the teenager’s signature and he will become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first summer signing.