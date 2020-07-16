Man Utd Complete Signing Of Real Madrid Left-Back Carreras

Manchester United have completed the signing of Real Madrid young left-back, Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, The Sun reports.
The 17-year-old has “reached an agreement” to join the Red Devils on a free transfer.
Alvaro, who has featured at left-back for Real’s Juvenil C team this season, reached the end of his contract at the Bernabeu on June 30.
A host of top European clubs, including Manchester City, have attempted to lure the highly-rated defender.
But United have won the race for the teenager’s signature and he will become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first summer signing.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.