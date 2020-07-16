Magu Is Not On Trial, Only Invited To Face Panel – Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina has said that suspended acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is not on trial.

Adesina said that he was only invited to tell his own side of the story to the Ayo-Salam led panel.

Adesina disclosed this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television.

When asked why Magu is yet to be granted bail, Adesina stated that he couldn’t speak on such because he’s not a lawyer.

He said, “If anything illegal has been done, there are ways to seek redress for it but I think it is in the best interest of everybody including Magu for the panel to have invited him to hear his side of the story.

“I can tell you on authority that before this became a public issue, the panel had been sitting for weeks and when the panel established some grounds for Mr. Magu to be invited, the President then gave approval for him to be invited and he was invited and he came.”