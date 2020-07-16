Joy Nunieh Stopped From Leaving Her Residence By Armed Policemen

Joy Nunieh, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been stopped from leaving her house by armed policemen.

Nunieh was scheduled to appeared before a Senate committee on the budget of the NDDC.

The policemen stopped her from leaving her Port Harcourt residence while she was about heading for the airport.

“Nunieh just called me now. The police have taken over her house since 4:00am in Port Harcourt. She is expected to testify before the House of Reps today. With a noticeable distress in her voice, she alleged the police broke into her premises and she expected they would take her away soon,” a source close to her told SaharaReporters.

A probe was launched in the misappropriation of funds in the NDDC budget which led to a back and forth between Nunieh and Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Nigeria Delta Affairs.

During the back and forth, Nunieh accused Akpabio of sexual harassment. She also revealed that she slapped the Minister during one of their meetings.

In response, Akpabio denied the allegation and also claimed he had no knowledge of the NDDC budget because Nunieh never briefed him.