Joy Nunieh: Rivers State Is Ready To Fight – Gov Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that his state will fight anybody those behind the house arrest of Joy Nunieh, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Wike made this known while speaking at the Rivers State gmGovernment House in Port Harcourt after he had rescued Nunieh from house arrest.

He also assured citizens of the state of the protection of his administration.

“I had to drive to the area and saw over 50 policemen and when I asked, they said they were from IGP Monitoring Unit. So, IGP Monitoring Unit has now taken over the fighting of crime in Rivers State and the CP is not aware?”, he asked.

“All these plenty officers to take a woman as if she is a common criminal. If you want anything from her, invite her to come.

“I don’t know who is involved; I don’t know who is in interested, however; nobody should push Rivers State to the point we will say that enough is enough. We will not just protect her, we will protect every citizen. I cry for this country. Mr. President must know, Mr. President must hear that what is happening in this country is…innocent people will die.

“Nunieh is a Rivers daughter. From what has happened now, I will tell you that Rivers State is fully out. Anybody who is responsible for this abduction of our daughter, enough is enough.

“All the Niger-Delta states, if they have a hand, they should call their people to order”.