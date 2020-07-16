Joy Nunieh Rescued From House Arrest By Governor Wike

Joy Nunieh, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been rescued from house arrest by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Nunieh was prevented by armed policemen from leaving her residence in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

She was about leaving for the airport to appear before a Senate committee on the budget of the NDDC under her watch.

A probe was launched into the misappropriation of funds in the NDDC budget which led to a back and forth between Nunieh and Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Nigeria Delta Affairs.

During the back and forth, Nunieh accused Akpabio of sexual harassment. She also revealed that she slapped the minister during one of their meetings.

In response, Akpabio denied the allegation and also claimed he had no knowledge of the NDDC budget because Nunieh never briefed him.