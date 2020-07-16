It’s A Case Of Dog Eats Dog – Magu Speaks After Release On Bail

Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has described the allegations against him as “nonsense”.

Magu is being accused of diverting recovered looted funds alongside other charges.

He was released on bail last night after spending ten days in police custody.

Speaking to The Nation shortly after his release, Magu stated that the allegations against him are trumped up charges.

“They are nonsense. They are mere trump up allegations to tarnish my image and that of the EFCC. I did not steal or divert or convert funds to private use. I read the allegations and I was shocked.

“What I have gone through is a case of dog eats dog but I see it as one of those risks of the job… we must not give up in any way,” Magu said.

He also revealed the war on corruption must continue whether he’s EFCC chairman or not.