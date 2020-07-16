Gov Fintiri Condemned By FAAN Over Conduct At Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has condemned the conduct of the Governor of Adamawa state Alh Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Fintiri who arrived the airport aboard aircraft 5N-IZY, at 17:08 hrs on 14th July 2020 with 8 others, flagrantly refused to observe the Airport Security and Public Health protocols as directed by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

He and his men refused to have their temperature checked and also get sanitised by the health officials.

The team that came to receive them drove right through the barricades up to the terminal building ignoring traffic and Aviation Security instructions.

A statement issued by FAAN reads:

“This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable, and as such it has also been duly escalated.

“FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs , to please respect the Presidential directive by observing airport Security and Public Health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travellers against acts of unlawful interference, infection and the spread of the covid-19 pandemic”.