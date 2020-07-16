Ex-NDDC MD Nunieh Speaks On House Arrest, Wike’s Intervention

Former Managing Director of the Interim Committee of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh, has opened up on her house arrest.

Reports revealed that Nunieh who was billed to appear before the House Committee on NDDC to give her account on the allegations of misappropriation in the Commission was placed under house arrest by security officials on Thursday morning.

She was however rescued by the state governor, Nyesom Wike, who ordered the operatives to release her.

Speaking to newsmen on the telephone, Nunieh said she was surprised at the invasion of her home by Police officers, who came without an arrest warrant.

The former MD of NDDC, therefore, thanked Governor Wike for living up to his promise of protecting her.

“Senator Magnus Abe called me after a while that the CP in Rivers did not really know about it and that the CP was going to reach me. The CP did reach me and said he was not aware of what was going on.

“The CP asked that I send him my address and which I did and then I saw the cars come in. So, I asked if that was the CP, and they said no. Fortunately, I was just wise enough. I stayed by the door, and they wanted to drag me, so I just banged the door, so they can’t come in.