DJ Enimoney Announces Arrival Of Newborn Baby

YBNL Records’ musician and Disk Jockey, DJ Enimoney has announced the arrival of his newborn baby girl on Thursday morning.
The artist, who is the younger brother of indigenous rapper Olamide, shared the news on Instagram.
“Ahliamdulilah, it’s a girl. Anina,” he wrote.
DJ Enimoney also has a son. [LIB]
