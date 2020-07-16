Crystal Palace Vs Man United: Solskjaer Watches Out For Zaha

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has highlighted Wilfried Zaha ahead of his side’s game against Crystal Palace.

United go into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Southampton which prevented them from going third on the English Premier League table.

Speaking on the game at Selhurst Park, Solskjaer praised Zaha for his skills and admitted that he will be difficult to play against.

“I really enjoyed working with Wilfried at Cardiff,” Solskjaer told Man United website.

“He’s a very humble boy, he wanted to train, he loves football, and of course we know all about his skills when he’s on his game.

“He’s difficult to play against. He knows about Aaron and Luke and whoever he comes up against it will be a fascinating battle.”

The game will kick off by 8:15.