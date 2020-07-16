Clerk Of National Assembly Issued Query For Refusing Retirement Order

Mohammed Sani Omolori has been issued a query by the National Assembly Service Commission after he refused to go on retirement from the position of clerk.

His retirement was ordered by the commission on the basis that he had spent over 35 years in service.

The order was rejected by Omolori who claimed that his tenure extension was approved by the 8th Senate.

The 8th Senate had amended the age of retirement to 65 years and pensionable retirement after 40 years in service.

In reaction to Omolori’s refusal to go on retirement, the commission’s chairman, Ahmed Amshi, issued him a query requesting a response in the next 24 hours.

It reads: “The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a press release titled ‘Retirement Age for Staff of the National Assembly Service is 40 years of Service or 65 Years of Age whichever comes first’ dated 15th July, 2020 and signed by M.A Sani-Omolori, clerk of the national assembly,” Amshi said.

“As you are very much aware, the clerk of the national assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, vide section 6(1) b of the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as amended).

“The clerk of the national assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the commission. Your press release is considered by the commission as gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are by this letter, requested to explain to the commission within 24 hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per the provision of 6(2) b of the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as amended).”