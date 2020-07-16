Buhari Condoles With Police Affairs Minister Over Brother’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of Police Affairs, Mr Maigari Dingyadi, over the death of his brother, Mr Abubakar Umaru.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed through a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari said: “I have received with deep sadness, news of your brother’s demise, Alhaji Abubakar Umaru, the District Head of Kwasau community in the Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“As you grieve over the death of your junior brother, my heart and prayers go to you and other members of your family at this difficult moment of coming to terms with the loss of someone so dear.

“May Allah forgive his gentle soul and reward his good deeds with paradise. May Allah also grant you the fortitude to overcome this irreparable loss.’’