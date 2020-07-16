7 killed In Reconnaissance Plane Crash In Eastern Turkey

Seven security personnel were killed after a reconnaissance plane crashed in Turkey’s eastern Van Province, according to Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu.
Soylu, who has arrived at the accident site, told reporters that the plane crashed on Mount Artos at an altitude of about 2,200 meters on late Wednesday and two pilots were among the dead.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.
The province is located between Lake Van and the Iranian border.
In early February, two consecutive avalanches in the province’s mountainous Bahcesaray area killed at least 41 people. (Xinhua/NAN)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.