Zidane Slams Reporter For Asking Questions About Gareth Bale

Real Manager, Zinedine Zidane has slammed a reporter who got him infuriated with a question asked about Gareth Bale.

The reporter had asked the Frenchman: “After all of the commotion about what has been going on off the pitch, do you think it would be better for the atmosphere within the squad if Gareth Bale were to leave Real Madrid this summer?”.

The question didn’t sit well with Zidane who pointed out that it is always thrown at him to stir up trouble.

He replied: “That’s no concern of mine, pal. What a question! …so what can I say? We are thinking about tomorrow’s game and Gareth Bale is doing exactly the same, all he is thinking about is tomorrow’s game. He is one of us. You are trying to put things between us, trying to stir up trouble but you will not be able to do that, ok?

“And another thing, every day you ask me the same question… fine, you are within your rights to do that or ask whatever you want but in the end, I hope you know that you will not succeed [in driving a wedge between us]. We are united, as one, and all of us think exactly the same – Gareth, James and all of us here think exactly the same and we all want the same thing”.