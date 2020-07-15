We Had To Capitalize On Man Utd’s Draw, Chelsea’s Lampard Says

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that his team had to capitalize on Manchester United draw against Southampton by defeating Norwich.
The Red Devils drew 2-2 with Southampton on Monday and the Blues followed it up with a 1-0 win over Norwich City.
They are now third in the league with a healthy points advantage going into their final two games, against Liverpool and Wolves.
“I actually didn’t speak to them about [capitalising] today because I think I have mentioned other games around us,” Lampard told reporters after the game.
“We all saw the game but I don’t think I had to say that to them today.
“We know that when the team around you has a moment like that then you have to capitalise.
“We failed to do that at other times this season.
“All I wanted to do was make sure we did our job tonight. I felt tonight was about us. We were against a team who has just been relegated.
“With all respect, here at home if we get our job done at home we get three points and we did do that.” [Tribal Football]
