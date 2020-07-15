Venita Akpofure Is An Example For Women In Troubled Marriages – Tacha

Tacha has praised Venita Akpofure for opening up on divorcing her husband whom she had two kids for.

Venita Akpofure stated that she left the marriage because it was no longer healthy for her.

She made this known while speaking during an episode of the BBNaija Reunion show.

She said, “When you become a new mum, it is very easy to lose your identity in the name of trying to build her home and keep it together. I really did a full 360, I wasn’t working in front of the lens. I was really domesticated. The switch was quite extreme and I was in that space for a long time between 5 to 7 years or so. It wasn’t making me happy. it wasn’t fulfilling for me it wasn’t healthy for me.

“It got to a point where my kids were going to the toilet on their own and I’m like, I need to find something to do. What happened to me? I needed to find myself apart from all other bunch of things that might make you want to file for divorce. It’s not an easy decision to make to decide that this is not good for you but it takes a very strong mind to do that so I was very determined and I don’t regret it at all.”

In reaction, Tacha praised Venita Akpofure by revealing that she has set an example for other women currently going through what she went through.

Tacha said: “I really think Venita you’re setting an example out there because there are lots of women in marriages that they really want to leave for different reasons but I would want to hit on domestic violence and they are like ‘oh what would people say, what would society say, what would my family say’ but then you see someone like her that is a public figure and then she owns it, I think it gives some people strength, it gives a lot of women strength. So she is setting the pace.”