Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu’s Bail Request Granted

The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been released from detention.

Magu was picked up July 6, 2020 by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He spent 10 days in detention.

The details of his bail are still sketchy, but Magu has returned to his Abuja residence.

Magu was interrogated over allegations of corruption and brought before the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nigeria Police Force denied they are detaining him.

In a letter signed by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and addressed to Magu’s counsel, Tosin Ojaomo, the police made it clear that the suspended EFCC boss was being “held” by the Presidency.