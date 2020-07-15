Suarez Concedes La Liga Title To Real Madrid, Reveals Why Barca Lost

Barcelona player, Luis Suarez has said that it is impossible for the club to prevent Real Madrid from winning the 2019/2020 La Liga title.
According to the Uruguayan, Barcelona’s 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo cost the team the title this season.
Barcelona is currently four points behind league leaders Real Madrid who look certain to win their first title since 2016/2017.
“If you have to be honest, the league is almost impossible,” Suarez told Diario Sport.
“It is clear that the game against Sevilla [a goalless draw] is a game that makes things very difficult for you. We had options to get ahead.
“That day was important, but in Vigo [a 2-2 draw] it was key. We lost our great opportunity.
“If we had beaten Celta, we would have been better off against Atletico. The blow was in Vigo, the goal in the last minute from [Iago] Aspas. It hurt.
“Now we have to finish well and go for the Champions League.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.