Suarez Concedes La Liga Title To Real Madrid, Reveals Why Barca Lost

Barcelona player, Luis Suarez has said that it is impossible for the club to prevent Real Madrid from winning the 2019/2020 La Liga title.

According to the Uruguayan, Barcelona’s 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo cost the team the title this season.

Barcelona is currently four points behind league leaders Real Madrid who look certain to win their first title since 2016/2017.

“If you have to be honest, the league is almost impossible,” Suarez told Diario Sport.

“It is clear that the game against Sevilla [a goalless draw] is a game that makes things very difficult for you. We had options to get ahead.

“That day was important, but in Vigo [a 2-2 draw] it was key. We lost our great opportunity.

“If we had beaten Celta, we would have been better off against Atletico. The blow was in Vigo, the goal in the last minute from [Iago] Aspas. It hurt.

“Now we have to finish well and go for the Champions League.”