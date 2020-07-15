Home » Rehabilitation of Enugu Airport Runway Will Be Done In August – Sirika

July 15, 2020

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika with Minister of Information and Tourism, Lai Mohammed at the Abuja Airport during one of their visits. Twitter

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said that the rehabilitation work of Akanu Ibiam International Airport runway Enugu will be done by August 30.

While observing the work at the international airport on Tuesday, Sirika explained that the work progress is currently at the last stage of pavement wearing, thus bringing it up to over 90 per cent completion.

He also noted that Perimeter fencing, roads, and air landing systems will all be ready to enable a 24-hour operation when it reopens again.

The Minister appreciated the South-East Governors, particularly the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for their efforts and assistance in the job.

