Police Writes Magu, Says He’s Being Held By The Presidency

The Nigerian Police Force has reacted to the request for bail by the Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Magu had requested for bail from the Inspector-General of Police so that he can prepare a proper defence against allegations of corruption against him.

In response, the Nigerian Police Force revealed that Magu is being held by the Presidency.

This is contained in a statement addressed to one of his counsel, Tosin Ojaomo, by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the IGP Adamu Muhammed.

“The Inspector-General directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating Ibrahim Magu and he is accordingly not being detained by the police by the Presidential Panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, advises that you consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the Presidential Panel for appropriate attention,” the letter reads.