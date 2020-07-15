PDP Speaks On Sponsoring Agbede Protest In Edo State

The People of Agbede in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, on Sunday, woke up to a protest against one of their sons who they had declared a persona non grata in their town, following his poor performance while serving as chairman of the local government area, and for denying them representation at the state House of Assembly after he was duly elected, but refused to present himself to be sworn into office.

Strangely, the All Progressives Congress, APC, woke up on the wrong side of the bed, days after the widely reported incident, to accuse the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of sponsoring the Agbede protest.

We wish to state that the PDP did not sponsor the protest. For emphasis, we don’t sponsor protests. The claim by APC that the protest was sponsored by our party, the PDP is a figment of their imagination.

It is established fact that Gani Audu performed woefully as local government chairman, amongst other allegations leveled against him by his kinsmen,therefore, the youths must be commended for the courage they displayed in expressing their discontent over Audu’s failings and betrayal of the trust reposed in him by his people who elected him to deliver the dividends of democracy.

The actions of the youths further give insight into what awaits non-performing elected officials in the near future. Democracy must put food at the table of the people, fix weak infrastructure, provide quality education and improved health care amongst others, as Governor Godwin Obaseki has diligently done in the last three years and seven months.

Elected and unelected officials alike must brace up to provide purposive leadership and this should be addressed by the sinking APC in order to avert the treatment meted on Gani Audu in Agbede in future.