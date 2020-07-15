Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News summary of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

1. The Nigeria Police Force has warned intending applicants to beware of scammers who may want to dupe them during its recently announced recruitment exercise. Police, in an update said the recruitment exercise is absolutely free, charging applicants to beware of fake recruitment sites.The recruitment portal was finally opened to applicants who may want to join the Police on Tuesday.

2. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned that no harm must befall the former Managing Director of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joi Nunieh. Governor Wike issued the warning in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim in Port Harcourt.

3. Pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo and the separatist Igbo group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have mended fences, with a promise to work together for the common good of Igbo people. Both groups met on Tuesday at the home of the First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amechi in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

4. Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has told President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the current board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. Professor Sagay made this call when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, asking for fresh members to be injected into the board. This follows allegations and counter allegations of corruption rocking the commission.

5. The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a suit by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) aspirant, Timi Alaibe challenging the emergence of Governor Douye Diri as a candidate of the PDP in the November 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State. The suit was dismissed by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, following its dramatic withdrawal by the appellant.

6. Following the recent directive by the Federal Government that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would not hold in Nigeria, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the last election, Peter Obi, has cautioned the Federal Government against the decision, saying that such moves would jeopardize the future of children. A statement by Obi said that such a sudden U-turn by the Federal Government was not healthy for the country that should consider the education of its citizens a priority.

7. Nigeria’s first female combatant helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, is dead. Tolulope died after a road accident in Kaduna State on Tuesday. Her death was announced by the Nigerian Air Force on Wednesday.

8. The Federal Government has disclosed that telecommunication data will crash by 40 percent in the next five years. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy disclosed this while speaking at the opening ceremony of digital skills training for ICT journalists, in Abuja. Pantami said the government’s new five-year broadband plan would raise broadband penetration in the country to 70% in five years.

9. Report has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended over 10 senior officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The report claims that the Commission’s executive Secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede was among the senior officials suspended by President Buhari. They were suspended for various alleged criminal and corrupt infractions.

10. President Muhammadu Buhari has firmly assured Nigerians that he will not be deterred by baseless criticisms by the opposition in his determination to eradicate chronic corruption. Fielding questions from State House correspondents on issues raised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the beginning of the interrogation of suspended acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said the volume and reach of the anti-corruption crusade so far reflects what the PDP left behind.