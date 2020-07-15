BREAKING: NASS Clerk Sacked Alongside 150 Others

The Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori has been reportedly sacked, alongside 150 other staff of the assembly.
Sani-Omolori was dismissed by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Wednesday.
The clerk was shown the exit alongside 149 others.
Secretary of NASC, Olusanya Ajakaiye was among those sacked as contained in a letter by the Commission.
According to the Commission, any staff who has spent 35 years in service or is 60 years should leave and would receive their retirement letter soon.
Details later…
