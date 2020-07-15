Instagram Influencer, Adeherself Granted Bail From EFCC Custody

The Ikeja Special Offences Court has granted bail in the tune of N500,000 to social media influencer, Adeherself who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC.

Adeherself who has been in the custody of the EFCC was arrested alongside some Yahoo boys for possession of fraudulent documents.

EFCC counsel Samuel Daji told the court: “Adeherself on June 15, with the intent to defraud, had in her possession a fraudulent document which was entitled ‘WhatsApp’.

“The offence violates Sections 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011,” Daji added.

Justice Sherifat Solebo who granted her bail stated that she must provide two sureties with verifiable income.

She also adjourned the case to August 5.