Buhari Condoles With Family Of Late Tolulope Arotile

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the passing of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, in a condolence message shared on social media.

The message issued by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President, reveals that Arotile’s short stay on earth impacted greatly on the nation, especially in peace and security.

The message reads in part: “The President salutes Arotile’s bravery in the field to protect the country from onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory will be indelible, and her efforts remembered.

“President Buhari commiserates with the Nigerian Air Force, airmen, airwomen and all friends of the deceased, recalling her deft skills in manoeuvring combat helicopters, which he had physically witnessed with pride.

“The President sympathises with government and people of Kogi State on the loss.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family she left behind”.