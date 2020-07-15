Bayelsa Gov, Diri, Reacts As Supreme Court Dismisses Suit Against Him

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has reacted after the Supreme Court dismissed a suit challenging his PDP candidacy during the 2019 election.

The ruling affirming him as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, thus throwing out Timi Alaibe’s contrary claim.

Alaibe’s suit was dismissed by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour after the appellant withdrew from the matter.

Reacting, the governor urged people of the state and those in opposition to join hands with him in building the state.

According to Diri, the ruling has rekindled the people’s confidence in the Judiciary.

He said: “We want to give all the glory, adoration, thanks and praises to God for what He has done for us again.

“This victory again shows that power comes from God alone. We also want to thank God for giving us, mortal and sinful people, the opportunity to serve this state.

“As you are aware, there has been a lot of hype about this case. But we thank God, He has proved His supremacy over the affairs of men.

“Let me on behalf of the Miracle Gov. Douye Diri appreciate the uprightness of the Supreme Court and the determination and incorruptibility of the Judiciary.

“This is because right from the Federal High Court, Owerri, it has been the same song that he has no case,” he said.