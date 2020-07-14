VP Osinbajo Speaks On Ambition For 2020 Presidency

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he has no ambition for the 2023 presidency as claimed.

Osinbajo stated this through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

Akande who spoke to Dele Momodu revealed that if the recent attacks suffered by his principal is aimed at stopping an alleged presidential ambition, then they are wrong because Osinbajo has none.

“I’m his spokesperson and all I know he wants to do is to do this job that he has been given very well and he doesn’t have any other plans right now about any such thing. I can tell you that clearly.

“He has said to me several times, see Laolu, this is not a monarchy, we are going to be here for four or at best eight years, let’s just focus and do the work so that when we are gone, people will say we did this and that. So, he is entirely consumed with the job.

“I’m his spokesperson and we have not talked about what he is going to do in 2023. What’s the point?” Akande said.