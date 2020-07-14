UK Bans Huawei 5G Equipment Over National Security

Network service providers have been banned by the government of the United Kingdom from buying Huawei 5G equipments due to national security.

The development was made known to the House of Commons by Oliver Dowden, the UK’s Digital Secretary.

The firm’s are also ordered to roved all equipments from the Chinese form before 2027.

“This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the UK telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run,” he said.

Huawei has described the move as “Bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone” and threatened to “move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide.”