UFC: Kamaru Usman Earned $640,000 In Win Against Masvidal

Nigerian Nightmare, Kamaru Usman earned $640,000 in the UFC fight against Jorge Masvidal which saw him defend his welterweight title a second time.

Usman won the match with a judges giving him 50 -45 , 50 – 45, 49 – 46.

He got $600,000 for appearing for the fight and $40,000 as match incentive while Masvidal got paid $500,000.

Usman’s first title defence saw him take $590,000 against Colby Covington in December 2019. He also made $380,000 when he won Tyron Woodly.

His only loss on his 17 UFC fight was against Jose Caceres in 2013 .

Fighter Leon Edward is now challenging Usman to the Welterweight title by asking UFC promoter Dana White to pitch them against each other.

“Gilbert get in line and you can get yours after me and Kamaru run it back , my year . My time. Let’ s do this, I ’ m ready,” Edward tweeted.

“Usman done what he needed to ! Good win. Now somebody please go and throw that BMF title in the bin and whilst your there add Woodley’ s name to my streak.”

Burns believes his high profile wins can give him a shot against the champion .

“Let ’ s go to facts I just K . O the No. 5 contender ( Tyron Woodly ) and dominated. Leon has good wins but no one in the top 5. So as the real boss , Dana White, said , I ’ m next ! That ’ s only fair, ” Burns tweeted.