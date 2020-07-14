Two Bullet Proof Vehicles Belonging To Magu Seized, Office Sealed

Two official bullet proof vehicles assigned to Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the EFCC, have been seized by police attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID.

The vehicles, one recovered from Abuja while the other from Maiduguri, were taken to the headquarters of the EFCC.

Magu’s office located at Airport Road, Jabi, Wuse II, was also sealed by some of the officers who stormed the new building of the EFCC.

Magu who was arrested last week is being grilled on grounds of diverting recovered looted funds.

He was suspended by President Buhari who immediately replaced him with Umar Mohammed.