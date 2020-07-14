The Nation Newspaper Apologizes To Falana Over N28 Million Allegation

The Nation Newspaper has apologized to Femi Falana, SAN, over a report which claimed that he received N28 million from Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the EFCC.

The report which was published on the paper’s website stated that the money was paid to Falana to handle a case for Magu.

This is contained in a report titled: More trouble for Magu as new facts on re-looting of recovered funds emerge.

Issuing a statement, The Nation said, “We apologise to Mr Falana, who we hold in high esteem, for the story which our Online section unwittingly picked from the News Agency of Nigeria. We hereby retract the story.

“We agree that the report imputed against Falana was false, and on realising that, we took the story down.

“We regret the damage the story would have caused him and apologise unreservedly to him.”

The apology came hours after Falana threatened to take legal action over the publication.