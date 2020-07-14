Service Chiefs Have Bot Disappointed Nigeria – Burutai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai has said that he and other service chiefs inaugurated five years ago have not disappointed the country.

Burutai stated this at the Nigerian Army super camp four in Faskari, Katsina State, where he welcomed the Chief of Defence Staff , General Gabriel Olonisakin.

Their meeting was to inspect how the troops of Exercise Sahel Sanity was coping in the eradication of banditry in the north.

Buratai said, “Exactly five years ago, I was in Ndjamena, Chad Republic , when I heard the announcement of General Olanisakin as the Chief of Defence Staff as well as my own appointment as Chief of Army Staff. We are grateful to Almighty God for giving us good health to lead the armed forces.

“It is a thing of joy to say that we are quite grateful to the President and Commander – in – Chief of Armed Forces for this honour , and assure you that we have not disappointed President Muhammadu Buhari in carrying out our responsibilities . We have not disappointed Nigerians.”