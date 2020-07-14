PDP Tells Godswill Akapbio To Step Aside Amid Corruption Allegations

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged Godswill Akapbio to step aside amid allegations of corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission. The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs was accused of corruption and sexual harassment by the former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joy Nunieh.

Although Akpabio denied the allegations, claiming that the sacked NDDC MD has character problems, the PDP has advised him to step aside to submit himself for investigation.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan urged the Presidency to react to the latest allegation of corrupt practices rocking the NDDC.

Ologbondiyan said the Presidency should take immediate steps to investigate the alleged fraud in NDDC.

A statement by Ologbondiyan said those found guilty of fraud in NDDC should be prosecuted.

Ologbondiyan said: “The PDP holds that any credible administration like the one the APC and the Buhari Presidency would want Nigerians to believe as running, would have spoken out and commenced an immediate investigation into the matter if its officials are not complicit.

“The PDP charges the Buhari Presidency to speak out on the issue, particularly, given the delicate nature of the Niger Delta, and take steps to investigate and prosecute all those involved in the alleged

fraud.”