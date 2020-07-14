Nigerian Government Gives New Guidelines To Offices, Worship Centers

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has advised Nigerians to imbibe the culture of virtual meeting towards curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, stated this during a press briefing by the PTF in Abuja.

He also urged worship centers to continue to adhere to the guidelines given by government.

“Please let us all resolve to play our part, while the government does its best to save lives and livelihood. To this end, all government offices shall continue to hold virtual meetings in their offices especially where participants exceed four persons and suspend all unnecessary travels for meetings.

“For corporate organisations, board members, among others, the reopening of the domestic flights should not be misconstrued. The PTF strongly encourages virtual meetings as well;

“We still urge places of worship to cautiously follow the guidelines on public gatherings and we urge members of the political class to exercise utmost circumspection in their gathering for whatever reasons,” Mustapha said.