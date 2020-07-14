Nigeria Welcomes Another 361 Nigerians From UK In Lagos

The Federal Government has said that another batch of 361 stranded Nigerians have landed at the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos from the United Kingdom.

Earlier, 261 stranded Nigerians had arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja at exactly 7 pm, according to NIDCOM.

The Lagos flight landed at “exactly 8 pm,” the diaspora commission said in a tweet.

“This brings to 590 the total passengers evacuated from the UK today,” the tweet added.

“All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 before boarding and are now on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19.”