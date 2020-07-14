Man City European Ban Overturn A Disgrace – Mourinho

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has branded the decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban “disgraceful” and a “disaster”.

City were cleared to play in the Champions League next season after their two-year ban from European football was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

Mourinho said: “If Manchester City is not guilty of it, to be punished by some million is a disgrace. If you’re not guilty you’re not punished. In the other way, if you’re guilty you should be banned. In any case, it’s a disaster.

“I’m not saying Manchester City is guilty. I’m saying if you’re not guilty you don’t pay. Even with a pound.

“I know that money is quite easy for them but still. If you’re guilty you should be banned from the competition.

“I’m nobody to know if they’re guilty or not. My criticism is for the decision.” [Sky Sports]