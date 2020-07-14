Magu Is Most Corrupt, Helped Abba Kyari To Hide Money – Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has said that suspended EFCC acting chairman Ibrahim Magu helped Abba Kyari to hide the money he looted under the President Buhari administration.

In a post he shared on social media, Nnamdi Kanu described Magu as the most corrupt person.

He also said that Kyari who died of COVID-19 in May embezzled N13.5 billion naira meant for Aso Rock Clinic.

He said, “Abba Kyari died on the 2nd day of April, we announced it, they were busy running around to get a mask for Abba Kyari instead of telling the people the truth.

“Abba Kyari embezzled #13.5 billion naira meant for Aso Rock Clinic. Himself and his family took over NNPC as their family business.

“There is nobody more corrupt than Magu the EFCC Chairman. He keeps money for Abba Kyari”.