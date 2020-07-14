JUST IN: Supreme Court Dumps Alaibe’s Suit Against Diri’s Candidacy

The Supreme Court has dismissed Timi Alaibe’s suit challenging the candidacy of Governor Duoye Diri in the November 2019 election.

Recall that Alaibe, a former aspirant of the Bayelsa governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), filed an appeal filed against the Bayelsa governor.

Alaibe who had earlier lost a similar suit at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal is claiming that he is the authentic candidate of the PDP.

But the court dismissed the case on Tuesday, on the ground that it was a pre-election matter.