Interesting Arsenal Clash Excites Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited for his champions to take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the next Premier League game.

As the league winds to a close, the Reds still hope they can match Manchester City’s points record by winning their last three games.

Klopp hopes they are back to their ruthless best after a 1-1 draw at Anfield with Burnley.

And the German is happy they get a chance to make up for that game against Arsenal.

He told the club’s official website: “It will be different but we will have a bit more space [preparation time], which is good.

“We have one more day. The last seven days now were really incredible, three games in pretty much a week is unbelievable in that moment.

“But it is how it is and now we have one day more and then hopefully we can completely recover.

“We will and then we go again against Arsenal, which will be an interesting one.”