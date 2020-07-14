FG Evacuates 261 Stranded Nigerians From UK – NIDCOM

At least 261 stranded Nigerians have landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja after returning from the United Kingdom.



The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed this in a tweet on Monday.

According to NIDCOM, the Air Peace flight operated by Wamos Air Partner, landed in Abuja at exactly 7pm.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING NEWS.<br>EVACUATION UPDATE.<a href=”https://twitter.com/flyairpeace?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@flyairpeace</a> flight operated by Wamos Air Partner UK conveying 261 Stranded Nigerians in UK arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at exactly 7:00pm local time today 14th of July, 2020. <a href=”https://t.co/TVf19lz7gl”>pic.twitter.com/TVf19lz7gl</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1283113871910285315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 14, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“All evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 before boarding and are now on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19,” the NIDCOM tweet added.

The flight is part of efforts to bring back stranded Nigerians abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.