Farmer, 29, Remanded For Alleged Armed Robbery In Makurdi

A 29-year-old farmer was on Tuesday remanded by a Makurdi Magistrate’s Court over alleged conspiracy, extortion, aiding and abetting armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ajuma Igama, on Tuesday, rejected the plea of the defendant, Orbenga Ndorndor, for want of jurisdiction and ordered that he be remanded at the correctional centre.

She, however, adjourned the case to Aug. 26, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that the defendant, who resides at opposite NKST church Peva Takum LGA in Taraba, was arrested by a team of Operation Zenda led by Sgt. Caleb Ishenge while on patrol on June 19, 2020.

He said the team followed a tip off that the defendant, an associate of the notorious criminal, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana, who specialised in robbing and kidnapping unsuspecting members, was seen at Peva market square.

“When they got there, he was caught extorting money from motorist, traders and shop owners to remit same to Terwase Akwaza aka Gana.

“They are to use the money to enable them purchase weapons for their criminal activities.

“During police investigation, the defendant was arrested and he confessed to committing the crime,’’ the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravene sections 97 and 294 of the Penal Code laws of Benue state 2004, as well as section 6(a) of the Robbery and Fire Arms Prohibition Act 2004. (NAN)