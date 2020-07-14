Edo Election: We Will Sack Governor Obaseki, PDP – APC

The newly inaugurated Media Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that it will sack Governor Godwin Obaseki and the PDP at the Edo State governorship election.

This was disclosed by John Mayaki who said that the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has been receiving support even before the Media Campaign Council inauguration.

He also said that Obaseki will be rejected at the polls for having nothing to show for his time in office.

He said: “The inauguration of the media campaign council today heralds the commencement of another phase in what has been a very successful campaign thus far.

“Unsurprisingly, across the 18 LGAs of Edo State, the people have expressed a clear rejection of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his tax-collectors party. When an incumbent has nothing to show for his time in office for four years except ineffectual MOUs and name-calling, it is a no-brainer that he will be rejected at the polls.

“Our mandate is to continue to acquaint the people of Edo State with the SIMPLE agenda and the realistic plans of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to move Edo State forward by providing real jobs, true leadership, and a secured state to put an end to killings and kidnappings and attract investments.”