Delta Gov, Okowa, Family Test Negative For COVID-19

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his family have all recovered from the deadly coronavirus disease, reports revealed.
The Governor announced the development in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
Recall that the Governor, wife, daughter and some of his family members had tested positive for the virus.
He, therefore, appealed to residents of the state to obey all COVID-19 regulations.
He wrote, “My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.
“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all.”
