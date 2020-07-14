Barcelona Reportedly Sign Brazilian Star, Gustavo Maia

Spanish giants Barcelona have exercised an option to sign Brazilian striker Gustavo Maia from Sao Paulo, according to reports from ESPN.

The LaLiga giants paid €1million earlier this year to the Brazilian club, to get a preferential option to acquire 70% of the player’s sporting rights.

Sao Paulo still retains 30% of the 19-year-old’s future sale.

However, they had until July 15 to complete Maia’s signing worth a total of €4.5m, which they have now done.

Maia will represent Barca B next season and hopes to break into the first team in the coming seasons.

The teenager arrived at Sao Paulo at 14 and was contracted to the club until 2022.

He won seven titles with youth teams and had his best season in 2018 when he scored 30 goals in 36 games.