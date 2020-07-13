Tinubu, Osinbajo Are Magu’s Godfathers, To Be Crushed Next – FFK

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and vice president Yemi Osinbajo are the godfathers of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In a post on social media, Fani-Kayode said that once Magu is done being dealt with, the next people to be dealt with will be Tinubu and Osinbajo.

He also revealed that Magu’s predicament was planned years ago.

“What is happening to Magu today was planned years ago. The real target is not Magu but those he worked for and protected for the last 4 years. He NEVER worked for Buhari