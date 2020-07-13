Shehu Sani Hails Wole Soyinka Who Turns 86 Today

Senator Shehu Sani has celebrated Nigerian poet and Nobel prize winner, Wole Soyinka, as he turns 86 years of age today, June 13 2020.

The former senator who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District took to his official Twitter page to send his wishes to the Nigerian great.

“Happy 86th Birthday to our amiable gadfly Professor Wole Soyinka. He is a timeless national treasure, a moral force in the Defence of freedom and justice and the nation’s ageless literary cargo and intellectual warehouse,” Sani tweeted.